DOD, USAID & State Department Issue Joint Oversight Plan for Ukraine Aid Efforts

The offices of inspectors general for the Department of Defense, Department of State, and U.S. Agency for International Development have issued their first joint strategic oversight plan for the country’s activities in response to the war in Ukraine.

The Ukraine Oversight Interagency Working Group is comprised of 17 organizations and convenes monthly to ensure transparency and coordination in the whole-of-government Ukraine response supervision efforts, the DOD’s OIG said Wednesday.

The working group’s Fiscal Year 2023 Joint Strategic Plan for Ukraine Response lists 14 completed and 64 planned or ongoing projects.

Its accomplishments include DOD OIG’s evaluation of accountability of equipment donated to Ukraine, DHS OIG’s audit of cyberthreats, and USAID OIG’s direct budget support brief.

Meanwhile, the agencies are continuously auditing DOD’s training of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as well as evaluating weapon stockpile replenishments and intelligence sharing. The State OIG is also monitoring humanitarian aid efforts and the evacuation of the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv.