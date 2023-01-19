DIU Seeks Commercial Technologies for Virtual Jet Pilot Training

The Defense Innovation Unit has posted a commercial solutions opening for immersive training technologies designed to help the Department of Defense train next-generation jet pilots.

DIU said it is looking for lightweight and agile commercial platforms that are equipped to support synthetic training environments and extended reality technology in support of the T-38C jet trainer and other existing tactical trainer aircraft of the U.S. Air Force.

DOD will prototype technologies in two parallel lines of effort, with the first providing a new mid-tier, mixed-reality training device and the second delivering an STE that supports fighter/bomber fundamentals syllabus events.

The resulting technologies will be used as part of a new Pilot Training Transformation course on FBF.

As part of the initiative, DOD also plans to prototype training tools such as artificial intelligence-powered instructional tools, remote instruction capabilities, augmented reality briefing and debriefing capabilities, student cognitive workload and performance monitoring systems.

Interested companies may submit their proposals until Jan. 23.