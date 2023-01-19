Daniel Bardenstein Announces Exit from CISA Post

Daniel Bardenstein is stepping down as chief of technology strategy and delivery at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

He announced his departure from CISA in a tweet Wednesday.

“I’ve gotten to work on incredibly meaningful and impactful projects, but a unique opportunity came up that was incredibly hard to turn down,” Bardenstein said in his Twitter post. He has not yet specified what his new pursuit entails.

He cited his involvement in advancing cross-sector cybersecurity performance goals, tech modernization efforts and initiatives related to industrial control systems and operational technology.

In December 2021, he joined CISA from the Defense Digital Service, where he was director of cybersecurity programs. He also served as a cybersecurity co-lead for Operation Warp Speed at the Department of Defense.

Bardenstein formerly served as a tech policy fellow at the Aspen Tech Policy Hub. He also held product management leadership roles at Exabeam and Palantir Technologies.