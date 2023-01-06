CISA’s Jen Easterly: Tech Companies Should Deploy Software Offerings That Are “Secure by Design”

Jen Easterly, director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and a previous Wash100 awardee, said the current technology ecosystem has “become really unsafe” and tech companies should ensure that software offerings they release to market are free of vulnerabilities that can be exploited by threat actors, Yahoo Finance reported Friday.

She told the media property in an interview that companies should develop products that are “secure by design” and equip their software offerings come with default security settings.

Easterly also called on chief executives to adopt good corporate cyber responsibilities.

“Cyber is a social good,” the CISA director stated.

“It’s about societal resilience. And my last message is that we need to fundamentally change the relationship between government and industry,” she added.