CISA, DHS S&T Directorate to Develop Analytics Ecosystem for Cybersecurity

The Department of Homeland Security’s science and technology directorate and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency have launched a project that seeks to establish a next-generation analytics ecosystem to counter evolving cyberthreats and defend infrastructure from cyberattacks.

The S&T directorate will lead the CISA Advanced Analytics Platform for Machine Learning project, which will provide CISA users with a multicloud collaborative research environment to use analytic techniques across various cyber data sources to improve decision-making and situational awareness in support of cyber and infrastructure security missions.

CISA and S&T expect CAP-M to host experimentation when it comes to the analysis and correlation of data to facilitate response to cyberthreats as well as share lessons learned with government, academic and industry partners.

According to the CISA-released fact sheet, the directorate’s research plan for the CAP-M project is composed of ecosystem, tools and tradecraft and automation of the machine learning loop.

“Fully realized, CAP-M will feature a multi-cloud environment and multiple data structures, a logical data warehouse to facilitate access across CISA data sets, and a production-like environment to enable realistic testing of vendor solutions,” the fact sheet reads.