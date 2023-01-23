Avril Haines, director of national intelligence and a two-time Wash100 awardee, called the Russia-Ukraine war a “grinding conflict” that will require Western allies to continue to provide Kyiv with security assistance for it to win on the battlefield, CNBC said Sunday.

“It’s not a stalemate but really, a grinding conflict where quite literally, we’re talking about hundreds of meters being fought over in the context of the frontlines,” Haines said during a panel discussion at a forum.

“It will be extremely important for Ukraine to receive essential military assistance and economic assistance moving forward in order for them to be able to continue to manage what they have been heroically doing,” she added.

According to U.S. Defense Secretary and two-time Wash100 Award winner Lloyd Austin, Ukraine is set to receive $2.5 billion worth of U.S. military equipment, bringing U.S. security assistance to the Eastern European country to more than $26 billion since the start of the current administration.