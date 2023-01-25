AFMC Trains Focus on Digital Materiel Management to Advance Warfighting Capabilities

Air Force Materiel Command is shifting its operational focus to prioritize digital materiel management and streamline acquisition processes to deliver advanced, integrated capabilities to warfighters.

Digital materiel management is one of the core priorities outlined in the 2023 AFMC Strategic Plan to revolutionize the command’s critical processes to achieve mission objectives, AFMC said Tuesday.

“To support the focus, our team will be working to establish a series of enduring initiatives to drive digital methods across the entire lifecycle of our warfighting systems and installation and mission support capabilities,” said Kyle Hurst, chief of the Department of the Air Force Digital Transformation Office.

The new digital plan involves the development of model-based systems engineering frameworks, the migration to cloud-hosted tool environments and the deployment of open software architectures.

Hurst said using modern tools and automated processes will enable AFMC to develop and deploy improved weapons systems necessary to keep up with China’s technological advancement.

“The People’s Republic of China is outpacing our ability to develop and deploy systems at an alarming rate. Digital Materiel Management activities are an essential component in accelerating our acquisition efforts to meet our near-peer challenges,” Hurst added.