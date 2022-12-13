Space Force CTIO Lisa Costa Underscores Importance of Digital Training for Guardians

Lisa Costa, chief technology and innovation officer of the U.S. Space Force, deemed advanced IT capabilities imperative to the service because its guardians experience their domain mostly through data.

In an interview with FedTech Magazine, Costa discussed USSF’s major technological programs such as SpaceVerse, Software Development Immersive and Delta 6.

Unlike other branches of the Armed Forces, in which soldiers utilize their skills in real-world scenarios, USSF servicemen currently gain experience through information technology. To hone their skill sets, USSF launched SpaceVerse, a virtual environment that uses artificial intelligence to train guardians on resilient networks, leap-ahead capabilities, and high throughput end devices relevant to their domain, Costa explained.

She also gave an update about the Software Development Immersive, which commenced last year to build internal digital literacy and develop “Supra Coders” knowledgeable in software mission requirements for weapons and operations. So far, the program has graduated 52 specialists and will train at least 90 more this fiscal year.

To protect USSF’s IT infrastructure, the branch established different cybersecurity defenses such as an organization within the Space Operations Command called Delta 6. The team is tasked to ensure IT protection in space mission systems, and will serve as a model for similar teams to be integrated into other space mission sets, according to Costa

Hear more from Costa, a 2022 Wash100 Award winner, as she delivers a keynote speech at GovCon Wire’s 2023 DOD: Digital Modernization Forum on Jan. 12. Click here to register for the virtual event.