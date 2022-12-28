US Senate Confirms Terrence Edwards as NRO Inspector General

Terrence Edwards, former chief of staff to the principal deputy director of national intelligence, has been appointed and confirmed as the new inspector general of the National Reconnaissance Office.

The U.S. Senate confirmed Edwards’ nomination on Friday, making him the official successor to Susan Gibson, NRO’s inspector general from 2016 to 2022.

Prior to his appointment, Edwards worked at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. He joined the agency as deputy general counsel for management, ensuring that customers complied with U.S. law on acquisitions, human resources and technology issues. He later ascended to the position of chief of staff to Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence and two-time Wash100 Award winner Stacey Dixon.

He also held legal roles in other federal agencies, including the National Security Agency, Communications Electronic Command and Army Sustainment Command.

As inspector general, Edwards will lead NRO’s oversight division, which is responsible for investigating fraud, abuse or other reported violations within the agency.