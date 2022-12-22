Senate Confirms Rob Shriver’s Appointment as OPM Deputy Director

Rob Shriver, an experienced Office of Personnel Management senior official, has received Senate confirmation to serve as deputy director for OPM.

The office said Tuesday Shriver previously worked as associate director for employee services, responsible for leading OPM’s government-wide human resources policy team.

In his new role, Shriver will work alongside OPM Director Kiran Ahuja to advance the office’s missions.

“I have no doubt Rob has the full support of our colleagues and will work every day to strengthen the agency, promote innovation, and accelerate modernization for the Federal workforce,” said Ahuja.

Shriver will build on his years-long experience with OPM. During the Obama administration, he served as deputy general counsel for policy and as assistant director for national healthcare operations.

His career also includes time with the National Treasury Employees Union, where he worked as assistant counsel.