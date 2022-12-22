Randy Nixon Named CIA Open Source Enterprise Director

Randy Nixon, a career intelligence analyst, has assumed the role of director of open source enterprise at the CIA.

Jennifer Ewbank, deputy director of CIA for digital innovation and a 2022 Wash100 Award winner, announced Nixon’s appointment in a LinkedIn post published Wednesday.

Ewbank said Nixon’s leadership will be key as the agency advances the development of capabilities in the field of open source intelligence.

Nixon most recently served as director of digital futures within the CIA’s directorate of digital innovation. In this role, he was responsible for bringing in technology platforms to support missions, driving partnerships with the private sector and streamlining the tech procurement process.

He also held the role of director within the agency’s office of advanced analytics.