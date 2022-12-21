NSF Program Selects 16 Teams Focused On Sustainable Materials R&D

The U.S. National Science Foundation granted funding to 16 Phase I multidisciplinary research teams as part of its Convergence Accelerator program for sustainable material innovations.

NSF announced Monday that aside from its $11.5 million investment, the Australian government’s Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation will also provide funding and deploy Australian researchers to two of the projects.

“Creating environmentally – and economically – sustainable materials and products is critical to our future. The use-inspired solutions in which we are investing in today will advance the circular design of materials and manufacturing processes to reduce pollution and waste,” said Erwin Gianchandani, NSF assistant director for Technology, Innovation and Partnerships.

The following awardees are involved in one or more projects selected by NSF.

Battelle Memorial Institute

Black & Decker

Cornell University

IBM

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Oregon State University

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

University of Alabama

University of Delaware

University of Florida

University of Georgia Research Foundation

Australia’s University of Wollongong and Western Sydney University are participating in one of the projects led by re:3D, a manufacturer of industrial 3D printers based in Texas. Research Foundation for the State University of New York will partner with the University of Queensland in another project.