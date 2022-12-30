NIH Looks to Expand Cloud-Based Initiative With Future Data Management Policy; Susan Gregurick Quoted

The National Institutes of Health is working to implement a new data management policy in 2023, which will direct researchers to come up with plans for their data sharing and management activities and expand an initiative that explores the use of cloud in research, GovCIO Media & Research reported Wednesday.

Launched in 2018, the NIH’s Science and Technology Research Infrastructure for Discovery, Experimentation and Sustainability Initiative has used cloud computing platforms to streamline data access and use for the agency.

“One of our goals going forward now that we have STRIDES is to really broaden it and think about how all researchers in biomedical science can benefit from the cloud, but it’s going to take time and effort,” said Susan Gregurick, director of the NIH’s office of data science strategy.

Gregurick said she believes the policy will result in a culture change among researchers.

“We anticipate researchers will be sharing the data and the results from their scientific endeavors, and we want the data that makes your research reproduceable even if that data is not published,” she emphasized.

The policy will go into effect on January 25.