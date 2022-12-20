Jay Turner Joins Sigma Defense as COO; Matt Jones Quoted

Jay Turner has been named chief operating officer of Sigma Defense Systems , a role in which he will lead operations and business execution of the Sigma Defense portfolio surrounding JADC2, DevSecOps and C5ISR.

Reporting to CEO Matt Jones , Turner will lead the integration of numerous business units into one organization able to seek out and conduct defense work, the Perry, Georgia-based company announced on Tuesday.

“Jay is a great addition to the Sigma Defense leadership team. He not only has expansive knowledge of the C5ISR, signals intelligence, electronic warfare and cyber markets, he is a driven business leader who knows how to get great results. I am very excited to have him on our team,” Jones emphasized.

Turner holds three decades of leadership experience in the areas of engineering, business development and operations.

Prior to joining Sigma Defense, Turner served as president of Digital Receiver Technology , a radio frequency company focused on designing, manufacturing, integrating and supporting signal exploitation equipment. While occupying this role, he supervised operations and performance for the defense company.

Before his time at DRT, he spent two decades at Argon ST , where he held multiple positions across engineering, program management and business development including lead system and lead engineering roles on the majority of COMINT sensors developed by the company. He also led the enterprise’s business unit and carried profit and loss responsibility for its contracts at the National Security Agency.

Sigma Defense has recently undergone other changes in leadership. Earlier this month, David Huisenga was appointed to the chief strategy officer position to oversee the organization’s go-to-market strategies for JADC2, DevSecOps and C5ISR .