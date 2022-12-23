House Passes $1.7T Omnibus Spending Package for FY23

A $1.7 trillion omnibus spending package for fiscal year 2023 has been passed by the House of Representatives in a 225-201 vote.

The House vote on Friday follows approval from the Senate on Thursday, and the omnibus package — composed of 12 separate bills — is now headed to the President’s desk, where it is expected to be signed before the short-term measure to extend government funding expires at midnight Friday.

Congress has also passed a one-week stopgap bill that will fund the federal government through Dec. 30 while the omnibus bill awaits the President’s signature.

The bill increases defense spending for 2023 to $858 billion — a 10 percent increase from fiscal year 2022 — and increases non-defense discretionary spending by six percent for a total of $773 billion.

Also included in the bill is an allocation of $40.6 billion for nationwide disaster relief efforts and another $44.9 billion for U.S. emergency assistance to Ukraine.

For service members and civilian employees at the Pentagon, the measure includes a 4.6 percent increase in pay.

The House vote on the omnibus bill comes on the heels of the National Defense Authorization Act being signed into law by President Biden on Friday afternoon.