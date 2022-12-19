EXPANSIA Secures $900M Air Force Contract for Technology Consulting; Adam Jarnagin Quoted

EXPANSIA , a technology consulting firm, has landed a potential 10-year, $900 million contract from the U.S. Air Force following a competition held by the service branch’s Life Cycle Management at Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio.

Under the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, EXPANSIA will be responsible for devising new approaches to equip multi-domain systems with capabilities necessary for rapid prototyping, testing and capability transition, the Nashua, New Hampshire-based company announced on Monday.

“We are laser-focused on developing solutions and enhancing the Air Force capabilities through bold innovation in the Air, Space, and Cyber, and ultimately all domains in an integrated, Joint strategy with the other DoD services like the Army and the Navy, and the U.S. Marine Corps,” said Adam Jarnagin , CEO and founding partner of EXPANSIA.

The contract’s performance location will be determined at the direct order level. It is expected to run through December 2032.

“We are deeply honored to play a pivotal role in this strategic initiative, which will directly improve USAF mission readiness,” Jarnagin stated.

Earlier this year, EXPANSIA won a contract from the Air Force Rapid Sustainment Office to develop, integrate, test and evaluate the prototype for the AGORA Digital Marketplace for Advanced Manufacturing, a web-hosted platform designed to hold a centralized repository of data and processes to enhance Air Force mission readiness.