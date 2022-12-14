Coalfire Federal Lands NHLBI Contract Under NIH BPA; Bill Malone Quoted

Coalfire Federal has won a contract to provide cybersecurity risk management and authority to operate services for the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute to aid the organization in maintaining its operational readiness and advancing its mission.

The award falls under a five-year, $86 million National Institutes of Health Office of the Chief Information Officer risk management framework blanket purchase agreement issued in 2021, the Reston, Virginia-based company announced on Tuesday.

“We’re honored to be selected for this strategic NHLBI program and believe our experience and trusted advisor reputation align well with NHLBI’s mission. We look forward to a long and successful partnership with NHLBI and NIH,” commented Bill Malone , president of Coalfire Federal.

As the third-largest institute within NIH, NHLBI is dedicated to providing global leadership for a research, training and education program focused on the prevention and treatment of heart, lung and blood diseases as well as improving health for all individuals.

“The NHLBI’s mission contributes toward the effectiveness of our nation’s medical system, and our team has already made a significant impact supporting its mission in the program’s early stages,” Malone stated.

He also emphasized that Coalfire Federal was selected for its experience in delivering enterprise-wide, strategic cybersecurity services to federal clients.

Coalfire Federal is one of six organizations selected under the BPA to provide related services to 27 NIH institutes and centers through 2026.