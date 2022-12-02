CGI Federal Unveils New Leadership Appointments

CGI Federal has announced the appointments of Errol McEachron to senior vice president of consulting services and Alfred Fraser to vice president of the same department.

While continuing his leadership of CGI Federal’s space and intelligence sector, McEachron will assume responsibility for the overall strategy, execution and delivery of information technology, business and technology consulting services while Fraser will apply his business and military experience to his new role, the Fairfax, Virginia-based organization announced on Friday.

McEachron has been with CGI for nearly two decades, beginning as director of consulting services and currently serving as vice president of the space and intelligence sector. During his time with the company, he has supported civilian, defense and intelligence agencies across the areas of software engineering, technology, business consulting, strategic advising and IT leadership.

He is experienced with digital modernization and transformation and has supported agency transitions to modern platforms through services surrounding data security and sharing and advanced analytics.

The executive has a 10-year track record of providing Agile-based enterprise IT, financial management services, enterprise resource planning and cybersecurity offerings.

Currently, McEarchon serves as a representative of CGI Federal at industry conferences and events and before government councils and the U.S. Congress.

Fraser is an Army combat veteran and retired Senior Non-Commissioned Officer. He brings a 40-year history of developing, maintaining and expanding client relationships in the Huntsville, Alabama and Lawton, Oklahoma defense markets.