BAE Systems Wins $294.7M Award for Navy Ship Maintenance and Modernization; Mike Bruneau Quoted

BAE Systems has secured a $294.7 million U.S. Navy award for the maintenance and modernization of the amphibious USS Kearsarge assault ship.

Beginning in June, the ship will be drydocked for almost a year at BAE Systems’ Norfolk shipyard for the contract’s tasks to be executed, the U.K.-based company announced from Norfolk, Virginia on Monday.

“The extended sustainment period onboard the USS Kearsarge provides a great environment to apply BAE Systems’ substantial experience with ships of the same class and considerable production skills, and supports job stability across our shipyard and supply base,” stated Mike Bruneau , vice president and general manager of BAE Systems Norfolk Ship Repair.

Under the contract, BAE Systems will be responsible for delivering expansive hull, tank and mechanical work, as well as rehabilitating all crew and embarked Marine living compartments on the ship and inspecting its boilers. The vessel will be available for maintenance starting in April.

The 29-year-old, 843-foot-long USS Kearsarge is the third ship in the USS Wasp class of Navy amphibious assault ships. BAE Systems is currently executing a similar initiative aboard the Wasp.

Work under the contract is expected to be completed in 2025.

“Through our maintenance and modernization efforts, the Kearsarge will be ready to deploy for many years to come,” Bruneau added.

This award follows BAE Systems’ numerous Navy contract wins for ship maintenance within the past year. Most recently, the enterprise was tasked with maintaining and modernizing the USS Ross under a potential $123.8 million contract with the same performance location.

Earlier, BAE Systems was awarded a potential $95.2 million contract for similar tasks on the USS Mustin as well as a $1.9 million contract for work on the USS Mitscher , both of which are guided missile destroyers.