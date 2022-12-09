U.S. Army, Leidos Win Award for Innovation That Accelerates DOD Biometric Data Transfer

A team of researchers from Leidos and the U.S. Army’s Program Executive Office and biometrics division received recognition for developing a technology that speeds up data transfer in the Department of Defense biometric system.

The Biometrically Enabled Watch List Dissemination Management Functionality won the Best Technical Advancement Award at this year’s Federal Identity Forum & Exposition, the service branch said.

The BDMF capability is a result of the collaborative effort of Leidos, the Army Program Executive Office for Intelligence, Electronic Warfare and Sensors and the Defense Forensics Science Center Biometrics Operations Division, a unit of the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division.

Implemented on DOD’s Automated Biometric Identification system, BDMF proved effective in reducing the duration of watch list importation from several days down to several hours, and exportation from hours to minutes. It also significantly accelerated the transfer time for large files containing fingerprints, facial recognition images and other data used by the government in critical intelligence targeting and investigations.

“This game changer enables Army data-centric biometrics operations to speed up information for the warfighter to make decisions to protect DOD forces and the homeland,” said Forrest Church, Product Manager for PEO IEW&S Biometrics Enabling Capability.