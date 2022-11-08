Software AG Links Up with DH2i for Technology Integration Venture; Jeff Estes Quoted

Software AG Government Solutions and DH2i have joined forces to minimize downtime within Software AG’s SQL Server Availability Group Kubernetes Cluster through software integration.

The partnership will enable the incorporation of DH2i’s DxEnterprise Smart High Availability Clustering software into Software AG’s FedRAMP-authorized cloud to achieve this objective, DH2i announced from Fort Collins, Colorado on Tuesday.

Jeff Estes, senior director of systems engineering at Software AG Government Solutions, commented on the role of increasing stateful database container use in raising the demand for database-level high availability in Kubernetes.

“Container use is growing exponentially for digital transformation projects in the government, aerospace, and defense industries – particularly the use of stateful containers for databases such as Microsoft SQL Server,” he said.

DH2i’s DxEnterprise software allows for the quick adoption of highly available stateful containers and delivers SQL Server Availability Group assistance with SQL Server containers in Kubernetes clusters.

Additional components of the software include near-zero recovery time objective failover for database-level instances and containers, distributed Kubernetes AG clusters across availability areas and the cloud and system monitoring of multiple platforms, which allow customers to utilize containers efficiently with flexibility and security for improved operations.

DH2i CEO and Co-Founder Don Boxley additionally commented on the partnership, emphasizing Software AG’s history of providing secure technology to the U.S. government and the importance of DxEnterprise being included in the organization’s FedRAMP-certified services.

The government-wide FedRAMP program is a set of standards for security assessment, authorization and monitoring of cloud offerings, which aids in agency adoption of modern cloud technologies to ensure the security of federal information.