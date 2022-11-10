Sharon Woods: DISA Strives to Speed Up Cloud-Based Tech Delivery via Industry Partnerships

Sharon Woods, director of the hosting and compute center at the Defense Information Systems Agency, said DISA intends to expand partnerships with industry to accelerate the delivery of new cloud-based platforms to warfighters, FCW reported Wednesday.

Woods said DISA is working on a fourth cooperative research and development agreement to come up with infrastructure code equipped with pre-configured, pre-accredited baselines to enable service personnel to develop cloud environments within hours instead of weeks or months.

“That’s a really critical capability so that mission partners can get into the cloud quickly,” she said at an event Wednesday.

Woods said her center has been working to align offerings with DISA’s strategic plan for 2022 through 2024 and collaborating with the military and industry to determine private cloud services that could be fielded.

According to the report, DISA’s hosting and computer center is developing DevSecOps tools to enhance software development and testing on-premise containers as a service to deliver automated configuration controls, security patching and other offerings.