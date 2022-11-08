QinetiQ Awarded $48M U.S. Army Contract; Shawn Purvis Quoted

QinetiQ has been awarded a potential four-year, $48 million contract to support the U.S. Army’s C5ISR Center Research and Technology Integration Directorate’s Image Processing Division.

Under the contract, the organization will provide research, development and engineering assistance for image processing and advanced optics technology, the Lorton, Virginia-based company announced on Tuesday.

“We are focused on providing mission-led engineering to protect our servicemen and women while advancing operational goals, and are proud to work with the Army on its R&D and imaging efforts,” said QinetiQ U.S. CEO and two-time Wash100 Award recipient Shawn Purvis.

The award has a four-year performance period which consists of a two-year base period and a two-year option period.

Services provided will aid a multi-fold research, engineering and development project for the center to further Army modernization efforts and advance Cross Functional Team science and technology research goals.

Current objectives within these areas center Next Generation Combat Vehicle, Future Vertical Lift and Soldier Lethality through supporting the creation and maintenance of software algorithms, computer programming, hardware integration, advanced optics, sensor protection, displays, systems engineering and testing and evaluation.

“Advanced optics and comprehensive image processing give our forces an advantage in an ever-evolving mission landscape,” said Stephen Iwicki, executive vice president and general manager of QinetiQ’s C5ISR business unit.

This award coincides with an ongoing $45 million Army C5ISR Center task order under which the enterprise is delivering system development and integration, the prototyping of multi-function sensor suites and technology evaluation to the center’s Fort Belvoir Prototyping Integration Facility.

QinetiQ is additionally working under the on-ramp feature of NASA’s Rapid Spacecraft Acquisition IV contract, which has a combined total value of $6 billion and spans multiple organizations tasked with improving the process of delivering spacecraft and related components to the U.S. government.