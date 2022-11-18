OSTP Unveils National Cislunar Science & Technology Strategy

The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy has issued a new strategy outlining S&T objectives to help ensure U.S. leadership in cislunar space and support sustainable and responsible use and exploration of the region.

The National Cislunar Science and Technology Strategy comes with four objectives and the first one is the need to support research and development to enable long-term growth in cislunar space, OSTP said Thursday.

Under this objective, OSTP recommends several actions to carry out, such as developing and demonstrating emerging technologies and capabilities that enable an enduring human presence in cislunar space and establishing programs to train and retain diverse future generations of the space workforce.

The other three objectives of the strategy are expanding international S&T cooperation in cislunar space; extending U.S. space situational awareness capabilities into cislunar space; and implementing cislunar communications and positioning, navigation and timing capabilities with scalable and interoperable approaches.