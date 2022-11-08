NIST Begins Market Research for CBRS Sharing Ecosystem Assessment Project Support

The National Institute of Standards and Technology has started soliciting information on companies that can provide services in support of the Citizens Broadband Radio Service Sharing Ecosystem Assessment project.

The CBRS SEA project seeks to collect the necessary data to enable Defense Spectrum Organization decision-makers within the Defense Information Systems Agency to assess the effectiveness of the CBRS sharing ecosystem and whether it can co-exist with the Department of Defense’s radar systems, according to a sources sought notice published Monday.

The CBRS SEA project is anticipated to run for five years and will be composed of three phases with the initial phase focusing on test plan development, measurement system design and prototype development and evaluation.

Phase 2 will deal with sensor development and deployment, data analysis and coordinated experiments, while Phase 3 will focus on long-term data collection and analysis.

NIST said it will compete the contract for CBRS SEA support services as a set-aside program for small businesses if at least two small companies that can meet the requirement are identified during the market research phase.

Interested stakeholders should submit their capability statements through Nov. 17.