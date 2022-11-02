Navy’s Underwater Training Range Reaches Full Operational Capability Status

The U.S. Navy’s Naval Aviation Training Systems and Ranges program office has declared full operational capability for the first increment of its underwater training infrastructure for submarines and surface vessels.

The Undersea Warfare Training Ranges Increment I achieved the status after it demonstrated its capacity to support multiple maritime exercises, including anti-submarine warfare training, Naval Air Systems Command said Tuesday.

L3Harris Technologies helped the Navy install an ocean sensor and shore electronics subsystems near Jacksonville, Florida, as part of the USWTR INC I effort.

The company secured a $393 million follow-on contract in 2021 to modernize and replace systems at other training ranges near Southern California, the Bahamas and Hawaii.

“These ranges are essential to our national security, and provide critical support to the helicopter maritime strike, maritime patrol and reconnaissance, and Navy ship communities,” said Capt. Kevin McGee, program manager of PMA-205.