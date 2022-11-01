Marcus Moffet Promoted to Cisco’s VP of Engineering, Public Sector; Eric Knipp Quoted

Cisco veteran Marcus Moffet has been elevated from his previous role as senior systems engineer director to vice president of engineering for the company’s U.S. public sector.

In his new position, Moffet will guide a team of over five hundred engineering leaders, systems engineers and architects in identifying business and mission demands and developing secure, capable platforms to aid the digital business ventures of Cisco’s public sector customers, the San Jose, California-based company announced on Tuesday.

“Marc exemplifies the absolute best of systems engineering leadership at Cisco: technical excellence, selfless leadership, and a constant drive to make himself and his team better,” emphasized Eric Knipp, vice president of systems engineering in the Americas at Cisco.

He also commented on his respect for Moffet as both a colleague and a friend.

With over two decades of experience working at Cisco, Moffet is well-versed in the public sector, enterprise and commercial business areas. Beginning as a systems engineer, he has climbed the ranks of management positions with increasing responsibilities throughout his time at the company.

Moffet has also received two management awards and one achievement award during his extensive career with Cisco and holds a Cisco Certified Internetworking Certification.

“Cisco’s Systems Engineers are the best in the business, and there are very few things outside of seeing my family thrive, that offer the satisfaction of leading this elite team,” Moffet said.

Before joining the company, Moffet held an advanced systems engineer position with 3Com. He also served in the U.S. Air Force as a Tech Controller stationed at Clark Air Base in the Philippines and Gunter Air Force Base in Montgomery, Alabama.

During his eight-year military career, Moffet received numerous awards including Clark Base Airman of the Year and multiple commendations. Additionally, he was awarded an achievement medal as one of the Clark Air Base Ash Warriors who decided to stay behind to sustain base communications and decommission the facility after it was severely damaged in the Mt. Pinatubo eruption.

He also has a long history of volunteer work, continuing to serve both Hunters for the Hungry of America and Habitat for Humanity for over twenty years. More recently, he began volunteering for Natchez Community Stewpot.