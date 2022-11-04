Lockheed Delivers Final AC-130J Gunship to Air Force Special Operations Command

Lockheed Martin has delivered the final AC-130J Ghostrider aircraft to the U.S. Air Force Special Operations Command, paving the way for a full transition from AFSOC’s legacy gunship fleet.

The 27th Special Operations Wing at Cannon Air Force Base in New Mexico received the 31st delivery of the fifth-generation gunship that carries a range of weapon systems and provides warfighters with close air support, armed reconnaissance and air interdiction, the Air Force Thursday.

AC-130J is a heavy ground-attack variant of the Lockheed-built C-130J Super Hercules aircraft that is installed with a precision strike package, which includes standoff precision-guided munitions, electro-optical/infrared sensors, a communications suite and a fire control system.

“The future is going to be different than what we have experienced for the last 20 years, but one thing I’m certain of is this airplane will be relevant to whatever the future operating environment brings,” said Lt. Gen. Jim Slife, commander of AFSOC.