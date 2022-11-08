John Sherman: DOD to Award JWCC Cloud Contract in December

John Sherman, chief information officer of the Department of Defense and a 2022 Wash100 Award, said DOD is preparing to award the potential $9 billion Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability contract in December, Defense News reported Monday.

The department is “getting ready to award JWCC in about a month, 30 days-ish, from now,” Sherman said Monday at an event in Maryland.

In July 2021, the Pentagon introduced JWCC as a multivendor procurement effort to replace the single-award Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure cloud program.

In November 2021, DOD asked Amazon, Microsoft, Oracle and Google to compete for the JWCC contract.

Sherman said the Joint All-Domain Command and Control concept is “utterly reliant on having an enterprise cloud capability that operates at all three security classifications, top secret, secret, unclassified, from the continental United States all the way up to the tactical edge.”

He added that JWCC will provide that enterprise cloud capability and serve as a key pillar of JADC2.