International Counter Ransomware Initiative Lays Out Plans to Fight Ransomware

Member countries of the International Counter Ransomware Initiative assembled for a two-day summit that kicked off Monday in Washington, D.C., and worked with partners in the private sector to come up with measures to fight ransomware worldwide.

CRI members will carry out several actions in 2023 to counter ransomware such as establishing an international counter ransomware task force to coordinate efforts to fight illicit finance activities; creating a fusion cell at the Regional Cyber Defense Centre; and instituting active and enduring private-sector engagement.

They will also publish joint advisories outlining tactics, techniques and procedures for key identified actors and create a capacity-building tool to help countries combat ransomware through public-private partnerships.

The members also committed to hosting a second counter-illicit finance ransomware workshop, initiating joint actions to prevent ransomware actors from using the cryptocurrency ecosystem to secure payment, sharing information between public and private sectors, advancing the development of aligned frameworks and guidelines and coordinating cyber capacity building initiatives to build up resilience against ransomware.