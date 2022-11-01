DOD Project Seeks to Advance Additive Manufacturing for Hypersonic Airbreathing Systems; Keith Devries Quoted

The Department of Defense has asked interested stakeholders to propose prototypes for a project that seeks to advance additive manufacturing processes for producing complex parts of hypersonic weapons systems.

DOD expects the platforms that will emerge from the Growing Additive Manufacturing Maturity for Airbreathing Hypersonics project to help meet the temperature and propulsion requirements of new hypersonic airbreathing platforms, the DOD Manufacturing Technology Program said Friday.

The GAMMA-H initiative is meant to encourage nontraditional contractors and small businesses to take part in defense manufacturing.

Keith DeVries, deputy director of the office of the secretary of defense’s ManTech program, said platforms produced through GAMMA-H will help improve how to apply additive manufacturing to airbreathing hypersonics systems.

“This will only be achieved through the partnership of large companies, small businesses, and academia,” added DeVries.

DOD will accept questions regarding the project through Nov. 10 and proposed platforms through Dec. 12.

The department will issue the prototype opportunity using an other transaction agreement under the Strategic & Spectrum Missions Advanced Resilient Trusted Systems contract vehicle managed by the National Security Technology Accelerator.