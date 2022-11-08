DLA Set to Exceed FY 2022 Small Business Contracting Target

The Defense Logistics Agency, the Department of Defense’s combat logistics support arm, is on track to exceed its small business contracting goals for fiscal year 2022.

More than 40 percent of DLA contracts have been set aside for small businesses, topping the DOD-assigned target of 35.1 percent, DOD reported Monday.

Dwight Deneal, director of small business programs at DLA, said the agency has taken new actions to expand its access to the small business industry, including setting outreach and coaching sessions for companies looking to land federal contracts.

“Having an outreach program that allows for that kind of targeted dialog is part of strengthening and deepening our industry engagement with small businesses,” explained Deneal.

DLA is also using existing programs including the Small Business Innovation Program to identify small businesses capable of meeting DOD’s specific requirements.

Deneal added that his team is focusing on increasing contracts with small businesses in the historically underutilized business zone and underserved business communities to help address the decline in DLA’s supplier base.