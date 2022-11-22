David Shive Highlights Expansion Opportunities for GSA’s COMET Contract Vehicle

David Shive, chief information officer of the General Services Administration, said positive outcomes from the CIO Modernization and Enterprise Transformation contract vehicle have resulted in its expansion beyond the Federal Acquisition Service systems and generated more interest from additional internal GSA customers looking to modernize their systems and services.

Speaking at a recent ACT-IAC webinar, Shive said that the COMET contract, which was initially awarded to 12 contractors in 2019, is now used in “broader parts of the GSA business portfolio” including the Public Buildings Service and corporate systems.

Shive added that new task orders under COMET could cover a broader scope of technology areas, with a focus on DevSecOps skills.

“The contract was originally let to manage many of the system modernization and transformation efforts that are underway in the Federal Acquisition Service. We’ve generated enough good business outcomes there that we’re expanding the use into broader parts of the GSA business portfolio,” Shive said.

Future COMET opportunities could also include integration services in support of GSA’s Workplace 2030 initiative, which is one of the focus areas of PBS.

GSA has awarded four task orders under COMET to Booz Allen Hamilton, Perspecta, ITG and Sevatec for IT operations and maintenance work.

In December 2021, the agency added eight new small businesses to the contract vehicle to support its digital transformation efforts.