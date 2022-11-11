BCG Exec Danny Werfel Nominated as IRS Commissioner

President Joe Biden has nominated Danny Werfel, managing director and partner at Boston Consulting Group, to lead the Internal Revenue Service as commissioner.

Werfel previously served as acting IRS commissioner and controller at the Office of Management and Budget during the Obama administration, the White House said Thursday.

His over 15 years of service in the government included time with the Bush administration. He helped implement the Emergency Economic Stabilization Act of 2008.

Werfel has been with BCG since 2014 and helped launch the firm’s U.S. public sector practice.

If confirmed, he will succeed IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig, whose term is set to expire on Nov. 12 after assuming the role in 2018.

In his final statement as head of IRS, Rettig cited some of the efforts the agency has taken during his term, including the expansion of digital services as part of the agency’s information technology modernization strategy.