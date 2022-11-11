B&A CGO Michael Polmar Highlights Importance of Close Public-Private Partnerships in Government Innovation

Bart & Associates ’ Chief Growth Officer, Michael Polmar , sat down recently with the Potomac Officers Club to discuss the pillars of his executive leadership style, the challenges of staying ahead of rapid technological advancements and the changes he would enact within the GovCon landscape to better facilitate innovation. Polmar joined B&A in April 2022 after serving as CEO of PCI Technology Services.

In this excerpt from his Executive Spotlight interview , B&A’s Michael Polmar shared the importance of close collaboration in the federal government’s modernization and innovation efforts:

“One of the key challenges for injecting innovation into any effort from a business perspective is determining the value of that innovation to the client. It is critical that industry understands the value that U.S. government decision makers assign for specific innovations. This is not always apparent in the procurement process, nor through the contract lifecycle. There are often disconnects, which make it more difficult for the government customer to take full advantage of innovations being offered by industry. Consistent and detailed communications between government decision makers and industry, especially new market entrants, will help ensure that industry fully understands where clients want innovation and how they value it.”

