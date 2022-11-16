Asad Ramzanali Named OSTP Chief of Staff

Asad Ramzanali, a public policy expert with combined public and private sector experience, has been selected to succeed Marc Aidinoff as chief of staff at the Office of Science and Technology Policy.

Ramzanali joined OSTP in May as director of legislative affairs after serving as a legislative director and senior technology policy adviser for Rep. Anna Eshoo, D-Calif., a senior member of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, the White House said Tuesday.

He also served as a legislative fellow focused on banking and technology policy for Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, while his industry career included roles such as manager of corporate strategy and development at finance software developer Intuit.

Aidinoff has served as a senior adviser and acting OSTP chief of staff before taking on the role on a permanent basis in January.