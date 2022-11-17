34 SBIR Projects Secure USDA Funding; Chavonda Jacobs-Young Quoted

34 scientific research endeavors by small businesses across the U.S. were awarded $21.6 million from the Agriculture Department to evolve and streamline key agricultural processes and technology.

The effort is a function of the National Institute of Food and Agriculture’s Small Business Innovation Research program and the funding is set to enable proposals on topics ranging from food science and plant production and protection, to aquaculture and natural resources conservation, USDA said Wednesday.

Among the small businesses to receive funding include New York-based Hangar Alpha, whose team has devised real-time anticipatory tools for fire behavior and will utilize funding to develop and commercially offer these predictive fire analytics technologies for the public sector.

“This latest investment strengthens federal research and development support for small businesses, including women- and minority-owned businesses and enhances USDA’s efforts to rapidly scale innovation across the food supply chain,” commented USDA Chief Scientist Chavonda Jacobs-Young.