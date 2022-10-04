White House ONCD Seeks Comments on National Cyber Workforce Strategy

The Office of the National Cyber Director is requesting the public to comment on its plan to create a national strategy focused on cyber workforce, cyber training and education and digital awareness.

The White House said Monday ONCD has released a request for information to allow stakeholders to provide recommendations and best practices to guide the development of the U.S. cyber workforce with an emphasis on expanding diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility.

In July, National Cyber Director Chris Inglis, a 2022 Wash100 Award winner, hosted a summit with senior U.S. government officials, private sector executives and thought leaders to discuss how the U.S. government can enhance cyber-focused career pathways.

Participants in the summit included Alejandro Mayorkas, secretary of the Department of Homeland Security; Jen Easterly, director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency; and Anne Neuberger, deputy assistant to the president and deputy national security adviser for cyber and emerging technology on the National Security Council.

Mayorkas, Easterly and Neuberger are all previous Wash100 Award recipients as well.

Responses to the RFI are due Nov. 3rd.