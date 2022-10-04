Stephanie Nguyen Becomes Full-Time Federal Trade Commission CTO

Stephanie Nguyen has been appointed chief technology officer at the Federal Trade Commission after holding the role on an acting basis for one year.

FTC Chair Lina Khan made the announcement on Monday, saying Nguyen’s permanent designation will help the agency keep up with the latest technological developments.

Nguyen previously worked at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology as a research scientist and at the U.S. Digital Service.

She has more than 10 years of experience in technical product and service development projects in areas such as human-computer interaction and user experience.

In the same announcement, FTC said communications professional Douglas Farrar joined the agency as director of public affairs. He is a former vice president of communications and strategy at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and a U.S. House of Representatives legislative aide.