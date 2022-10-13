Space Force Maj. Gen. DeAnna Burt Nominated as Deputy CSO

President Biden has nominated U.S. Space Force Maj. Gen. DeAnna Burt to be the next deputy chief of space operations for operations, cyber and nuclear.

Lloyd Austin, secretary of defense and a 2022 Wash100 Award winner, announced Wednesday that Burt, who serves as special assistant to the vice chief of space operations, is also nominated for appointment to the rank of lieutenant general.

Prior to her most recent appointment, Burt was commander of the Space Command’s Combined Force Space Component Command and vice commander of Space Operations Command at the Vandenberg Space Force Base.

She also served as commander of the 2nd Space Operations Squadron, the 460th Operations Group and the 50th Space Wing.

If confirmed, Burt will succeed Lt. Gen. B. Chance Saltzman, who has received confirmation from the Senate to serve as chief of space operations.