SAIC CEO Nazzic Keene Discusses Growth Strategy for Secure Cloud, Systems Integration in Video Interview With Executive Mosaic

During the latest video interview from Executive Mosaic, SAIC CEO Nazzic Keene , a five-time Wash100 Award winner, shared her invaluable insights on the latest market trends in the defense sector and regarding the most significant emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence, to help the company’s customers address their greater needs and challenges.

Click here to watch the full video interview with SAIC’s Nazzic Keene, and be sure to subscribe to Executive Mosaic’s YouTube channel so you never miss an interview!

For instance, Nazzic Keene provided an in-depth look with Executive Mosaic’s Summer Myatt into other opportunities that SAIC is pursuing to expand the company’s portfolio in new markets, including secure cloud, enterprise IT as well as systems integration and delivery as the three critical areas of growth.

“We are proud of the fact that SAIC is delivering secure cloud solutions today for systems integration. We integrate the best in class engineering tools to accelerate and enhance the delivery of ion critical systems like GPS, Navy torpedoes and counter UAS solutions that will save time and resources in development,” Keene explained.

In addition, the five-time Wash100 Award recipient discussed the release of SAIC’s Corporate Responsibility Report as well as the influence the company’s culture has on attracting and retaining the top talent in our sector amidst recent recruitment challenges and the impact brought about by the recent hybrid workforce changes.

