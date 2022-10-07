MetTel’s James Gwiazda Discusses GovCon Advice & Networking Tips With Potomac Officers Club

MetTel ’s Vice President of Federal Civilian and State, Local and Education, James Gwiazda , sat down recently with the Potomac Officers Club to discuss the figures who have helped influence his career, the principles that inform his leadership style and the guidance he would give to those entering the GovCon market.

In this excerpt from his Executive Spotlight interview, Gwiazda highlighted the importance of building a diverse network and committing to continuous learning:

“Embrace change, seek out authentic relationships and get comfortable with being uncomfortable. Change is everywhere and in every industry. When I say embrace it, I mean prepare and plan for it by being a lifelong learner. Seek out what’s new, bring it back to the organization and share it with others.

Networking is a part of every industry, but look for relationships that have meaning — ones through which you can learn and teach. Often those I have mentored have taught me more than I could have ever hoped to teach them. Learning and growth are not tied to specific titles, so be open. I believe that we’re all capable of doing hard things and succeeding. You just have to learn to be comfortable being uncomfortable, because that is often where the magic happens.”

