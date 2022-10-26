Lisa Rosenmerkel Named VA Acting Chief Data Officer, Executive Director

Lisa Rosenmerkel, a two-decade veteran of the Department of the Treasury, has been named acting chief data officer and executive director of the Office of Data Governance at the Department of Veteran Affairs.

In a LinkedIn post, Rosenmerkel shared she initially joined VA as deputy chief data officer and deputy executive director for data governance and analytics after serving as special assistant to the assistant secretary at Treasury’s Office of Economic Policy.

Rosenmerkel previously held various roles of increasing responsibility during her 18-year career at the Internal Revenue Service, including as chief of data modeling and optimization and associate director of the data management division.

She will succeed Kshemendra Paul who is leaving the department in November to serve as assistant inspector general for cybersecurity assessments and data analysis at the Department of Energy, according to a report from Federal News Network.