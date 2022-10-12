GovCon Expert Chuck Brooks Explores Influence of Quantum Technology for Web3, Metaverse Capabilities

Chuck Brooks , a highly esteemed cybersecurity leader as well as an influential member of Executive Mosaic’s GovCon Expert program, recently published his latest feature detailing the new technological innovations that are creating rapid, secure and scalable communications to revolutionize Web3 and the Metaverse along with quantum computing capabilities.

In his most recent feature article with BizCatalyst360 , GovCon Expert Chuck Brooks disclosed that it’s being estimated that the growth in the metaverse and virtual goods and services will take an aggregated market share of more than 80 percent by 2030.

During the feature, Brooks mentioned a company called QDEx Labs, which is working to set a new standard for Internet users by providing a quantum secure, self-defending resilient digital infrastructure that removes complexity for organizations and end users alike.

GovCon Expert Chuck Brooks explained that the company’s offerings called the ‘QNTYM Railway’ is working to replace the current internet digital infrastructure that is limited by latency and energy consumption while offering a digital backbone for Web3 and the Metaverse.”

“The underpinnings of QDEx Labs’ QNTYM Railway is, to my knowledge, the only known quantum secure, self-defending digital infrastructure allowing for the proliferation/enablement of Web3, the Metaverse, and quantum computing technologies with a goal of transforming total global digital infrastructure,” Brooks explained.

In addition, Brooks also mentioned that Retired U.S. Navy Rear Admiral Michael Brown also reviewed the QNTYM Railway approach and detailed how the strategy has great promise and potential to solve many of the security issues that we’re facing today in the quantum world.

“We are fast approaching the time when quantum computing begins to severely degrade and eventually completely disregard current encryption algorithms and technology used to secure our critical data,” Brown explained.

GovCon Expert Chuck Brooks expressed his excitement for the continued development for Web3 and the Metaverse that having seen the QNTYM Railway in action as the market grows toward 2030.

“Having invented the advanced, intelligent, digital infrastructure of the QNTYM Railway, QDEx Labs is now setting a quantum secure foundation for the future integration of quantum technologies,” Brooks concluded. “I am eager to see what lies ahead as we approach a new exponential digital era that is already transforming our lives as we know it. More to come soon!”

About GovCon Expert Chuck Brooks

Chuck Brooks, president of Brooks Consulting International, is a globally recognized thought leader and subject matter expert in Cybersecurity and Emerging Technologies.

Chuck is also Adjunct Faculty at Georgetown University’s Graduate Cybersecurity Risk Management Program where he teaches courses on risk management, homeland security technologies, and cybersecurity.

He is also IEEE Cyber Security for Next Generation Connectivity Systems for Quantum IOT Vice-Chair and serves as the Quantum Security Alliance Chair for IoT. LinkedIn named Chuck one of “The Top 5 Tech People to Follow on LinkedIn.”