GMU GovCon Center Receives Study to Apply Game Theory to DoD Intellectual Property Transactions; GovCon Expert Jerry McGinn Quoted

The George Mason University Center for Government Contracting announced on Friday that the facility has been awarded a study to focus on the application of game theory to Department of Defense (DoD) intellectual property (IP) negotiations from the Intellectual Property Cadre within the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment.

“This is an exciting award and we are thrilled to be working with GWU to support DoD in this important effort,” said GovCon Expert Jerry McGinn , the center’s Executive Director and a 2022 Wash100 Award winner.

In collaboration with George Washington University (GWU), GMU’s Center for Government Contracting has received the study from the Acquisition Innovation Research Center (AIRC) , a University Affiliated Research Center managed by the Stevens Institute of Technology,

The work through the study will showcase how George Mason University and fellow academic institutions can assist DoD and other federal agencies in their critical missions through top-tier independent research and analysis.

Recently, GMU’s Center for Government Contracting also endorsed the consortia model for the U.S. Department of Defense acquisition strategy in regards to lowering the barrier of entry for nontraditional defense contracting organizations.

The report indicated that the consortia model might be able to boost the speed of acquisitions and thus allow the DoD acquisition workforce to attend to other tasks. The report enumerated the benefits of the consortia model as setting in place a pre-established network of supplier options with various specialties as well as aiding inexperienced government program offices.

About GMU’s School of Business

Dedicated to excellence in research and teaching, the School of Business at George Mason University anticipates the rapid transformation of business and acts accordingly. Faculty academic expertise combined with real-world experience provides a bridge between theory and practice, implemented through both innovative academic programs and strategic partnerships.