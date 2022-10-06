DHS Posts RFI for Network Cyber, Cloud Support Services Requirement

The Department of Homeland Security has released a request for information on the procurement of network cyber and cloud support services for the department’s centralized network operations and security center.

DHS wants to identify industry sources capable of providing cloud management, network and system management and cybersecurity support services for NOSC facilities located in the National Capital Region, Mississippi and Arizona, according to a notice posted on SAM.gov Wednesday.

The department also seeks feedback from the industry on the proposed structure of the center that consolidates the traditional functions and responsibilities of the existing network and security operations centers nationwide.

The integrated NOSC will identify, detect and mitigate cybersecurity threats facing the DHS networks and information processing systems.

Responses to the RFI are due Oct. 25th.