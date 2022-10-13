DARPA to Host Proposers Day for Beyond Linear Processing Program

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency will hold a proposers day on Oct. 28 to discuss with industry a new program that aims to develop advanced radar signal processing techniques.

The event will provide information on the Beyond Linear Processing program, which seeks to create non-linear and iterative signal processing techniques to improve the performance of smaller radar platforms, according to a notice posted Tuesday.

BLiP will develop, analyze and test the signal processing chains in a laboratory setting before conducting real-time implementation and field testing.

The proposers day will take place at Strategic Analysis Executive Conference Center and interested parties must register for the event on Oct. 21.

During the event, DARPA will answer industry questions and allow participants to present their capabilities for teaming agreements.