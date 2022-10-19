NIST-Lightcast-CompTIA Report Shows Cybersecurity Labor Demand Growth Over 12 Months

The demand for cybersecurity professionals in the U.S. grew 2.4 times faster in the last 12 months than the rate across the national economy, according to data analyzed by the CyberSeek platform from a partnership between the National Institute of Standards and Technology, Lightcast and the Computing Technology Industry Association.

CompTIA released the findings of the study Monday that showed 769,736 new job openings from September 2021 to September 2022 focused on or requiring skills in internet security and postings in the third quarter of the current calendar year were 30 percent higher compared to the same period a year ago.

Meanwhile, supply and demand ratio indicated that for every 100 job posts, there were 65 of those professionals in the labor market, most of them already employed.

IT security skill requirements significantly expanded in the past year amid the emergence of more job specializations, CompTIA reported.

“The data should compel us to double-down on efforts to raise awareness of cybersecurity career opportunities to youth and adults, especially during Cybersecurity Career Awareness Week which is an international campaign to inspire individuals to explore the variety of types of cybersecurity-related roles that are needed in both the public and private sectors,” said Rodney Petersen, director of the National Initiative for Cybersecurity Education.

CyberSeek functions as an analytics tool designed to help stakeholders examine supply and demand data in the job market.