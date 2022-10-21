//

ClearShark to Offer Cybersecurity Software Products Under DOD Agreement

ClearShark, a reseller of information technology offerings to the federal government, will distribute cybersecurity software products and services to Department of Defense organizations under an enterprise-wide blanket purchasing agreement.

The company said Thursday it will serve as a contract agent under the Enterprise Software Initiative BPA to provide DOD custoners access to cybersecurity software from 11 vendors including Forcepoint and Okta.

The contract also includes offerings from CyberArk, Fidelis Cybersecurity, Fortinet, Illumio, LogRhythm, Ping Identity, RedSeal, SailPoint and Tychon.

Brian Strosser, president of ClearShark, said EIS serves as a software acquisition platform through which defense and intelligence agencies can acquire cybersecurity products with pre-negotiated terms, conditions and price discounts.

ESI has a five-year base period of performance and five one-year options.

