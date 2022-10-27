CISA Names Former Microsoft Specialist Matt House as CDM Program Manager

Matt House, a former modern work specialist within Microsoft‘s U.S. federal civilian business unit, has been appointed program manager of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency’s Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation initiative.

In this role, House will collaborate with federal agencies and industry on deploying cybersecurity tools, dashboards and integration services designed to secure federal networks against threats, according to CISA’s LinkedIn post.

House brings more than two decades of industry experience in areas such as program management, software engineering, cybersecurity and information technology.

He has previously supported government-wide efforts across the Department of Homeland Security, including the implementation of the EINSTEIN intrusion detection system and the CDM dashboard.

House served as director of cybersecurity services at InfoReliance and vice president of the technology solutions business unit at EGlobalTech.